Recipe: Skinny Tilapia Lettuce Wraps
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 lettuce wraps
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 serrano pepper, seeded and diced (or jalapeño pepper)
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 pounds tilapia fillets
- 2 cups diced tomatoes
- ¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro
- juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- 8 large Romaine lettuce leaves
- 1 avocado, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 cup red cabbage, shredded
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, onions, serrano pepper, and garlic, cooking for 2-4 minutes or until the onions begin to soften.
- Add the fish to the skillet, and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until all of the fish turns white and flakes easily with a fork.
- Turn the heat down to low, and break the tilapia up with a fork or spatula in the skillet. Add the tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper and gently stir together cooking an additional 3-4 minutes.
- Scoop ⅓ cup of the tilapia mixture into each Romaine leaf and evenly top with the red cabbage and avocado slices. Garnish with an optional dollop of light sour cream and additional lime wedge for serving.
- Each lettuce wrap is 4 ounces of tilapia, 2 tablespoons of red cabbage, and ¼ of the avocado. Serve 2 lettuce wraps with optional light sour cream, as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 lettuce wraps)
Calories: 359
Calories from fat: 114
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 114mg
Sodium: 281mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 49g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.