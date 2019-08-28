Craving a hearty Mexican meal? Don’t let your disheartening perceptions of salad get in the way of this delicious recipe that will satisfy your whole family. The lean beef gives you all the protein you need without any fatty consequences. Throw in a dollop of light sour cream or a couple of avocados for some added texture, and your family will be hooked! Plus, this recipe is perfect for picky eaters. Just set out the ingredients buffet-style and let everyone create their own customized salad (Less work for you, more fun for the kids!).

Recipe: Skinny Taco Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12-14 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of recipe

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 onion, diced

1 (4-ounce) can green chilies

1 (1.25-ounce) packet less-sodium taco seasoning

1 (12-ounce) bag shredded iceberg lettuce

1 large tomato, diced

1 jalapeño pepper, sliced (remove the seeds for less heat)

¼ cup black olives, sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat 4 cheese Mexican shredded cheese

*Optional:

light sour cream

diced avocado

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the beef and onions. Brown the beef, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink and the onions become soft, about 6-8 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, and stir in the green chilies, taco seasoning, and ¼ cup water. Slightly simmer until the beef soaks up the liquid, 5 minutes. In a large bowl, toss the lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and black olives together. To serve, evenly distribute about ¼ cup of the salad mix to individual plates and spoon a ¼ of the beef mixture on top of each salad. Sprinkle each plate with 1 tablespoon of cheese, and optional ingredients as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)

Calories: 279

Calories from fat: 109

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 64mg

Sodium: 894mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 25g

SmartPoints: 7

