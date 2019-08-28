Craving a hearty Mexican meal? Don’t let your disheartening perceptions of salad get in the way of this delicious recipe that will satisfy your whole family. The lean beef gives you all the protein you need without any fatty consequences. Throw in a dollop of light sour cream or a couple of avocados for some added texture, and your family will be hooked! Plus, this recipe is perfect for picky eaters. Just set out the ingredients buffet-style and let everyone create their own customized salad (Less work for you, more fun for the kids!).
Recipe: Skinny Taco Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 12-14 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ¼ of recipe
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef
1 onion, diced
1 (4-ounce) can green chilies
1 (1.25-ounce) packet less-sodium taco seasoning
1 (12-ounce) bag shredded iceberg lettuce
1 large tomato, diced
1 jalapeño pepper, sliced (remove the seeds for less heat)
¼ cup black olives, sliced
¼ cup reduced-fat 4 cheese Mexican shredded cheese
*Optional:
light sour cream
diced avocado
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.
Instructions
Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the beef and onions. Brown the beef, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink and the onions become soft, about 6-8 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low, and stir in the green chilies, taco seasoning, and ¼ cup water. Slightly simmer until the beef soaks up the liquid, 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss the lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and black olives together.
To serve, evenly distribute about ¼ cup of the salad mix to individual plates and spoon a ¼ of the beef mixture on top of each salad.
Sprinkle each plate with 1 tablespoon of cheese, and optional ingredients as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)
Calories: 279
Calories from fat: 109
Fat: 12g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 64mg
Sodium: 894mg
Carbohydrates: 18g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 25g
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.