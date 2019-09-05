This is super easy slow cooker recipe that makes great leftovers! Our Skinny Taco Chicken Chili a great fix for busy days, cold days, really any day!

Recipe: Skinny Taco Chicken Chili

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: low for 10 hours or high for 6 hours

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cup

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

1 (16-ounce) can black beans, rinsed + drained

1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed + drained

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (10-ounce) package frozen yellow corn

3 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with chilies (mild or medium)

1 packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning

1 Tbsp chili powder

24 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts (About 3-4)

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

Combine all ingredients (except chicken and cilantro) in a slow cooker and mix well. Place chicken breasts on the top, and press it down slightly. Cook on low for 10 hours or on high for 6 hours. 30 minutes before serving, remove chicken breasts and shred. Return chicken to slow cooker, and mix everything together. Top with fresh cilantro before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1¼ cup):

Calories: 219

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 7g

Protein: 22g

Sugars: 10g

Sodium: 810mg

WWP+: 5