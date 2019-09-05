This is super easy slow cooker recipe that makes great leftovers! Our Skinny Taco Chicken Chili a great fix for busy days, cold days, really any day!
Recipe: Skinny Taco Chicken Chili
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: low for 10 hours or high for 6 hours
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1¼ cup
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 (16-ounce) can black beans, rinsed + drained
- 1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed + drained
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen yellow corn
- 3 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with chilies (mild or medium)
- 1 packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning
- 1 Tbsp chili powder
- 24 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts (About 3-4)
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients (except chicken and cilantro) in a slow cooker and mix well.
- Place chicken breasts on the top, and press it down slightly.
- Cook on low for 10 hours or on high for 6 hours.
- 30 minutes before serving, remove chicken breasts and shred.
- Return chicken to slow cooker, and mix everything together.
- Top with fresh cilantro before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1¼ cup):
Calories: 219
Fat: 3g
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 7g
Protein: 22g
Sugars: 10g
Sodium: 810mg
WWP+: 5