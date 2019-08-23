Our Skinny Sweet Potato Tuna Cakes will totally blow your basic crab cake out of the water! The sweet potatoes are so rich with flavor and have a great smooth texture that balances the tuna perfectly! Try serving these up on a bed of lettuce, so you get a crunchy texture with the smooth tuna cake.

Recipe: Skinny Sweet Potato Tuna Cakes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 tuna cake

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven 350°F and set aside an ungreased baking sheet.

Wash the potato and pierce it several times with a fork. Wrap it in a damp paper towel and microwave it until a knife can easily be inserted into it, 5-6 minutes.

Carefully remove the potato and let it cool until it can be safely handled, then cut it in half and scoop out the flesh into a bowl.

Mash the potato with a fork. Add the tuna, beaten egg white, green onion, chili powder, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to the bowl. Mix it all together until combined.

Using clean hands, form the mixture into 4 equal-sized tuna cakes, and flatten them to about ½-inch thick.

Pour the breadcrumbs onto a plate or into a small bowl and roll the tuna cakes in the breadcrumbs, coating the whole surface.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and add the oil. When the oil is hot, brown the tuna cakes on each side for about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Transfer the browned tuna cakes to the baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes to heat the insides.