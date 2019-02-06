Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Sweet and Sour Dressing

Prep time: 5minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1½ Tbsp

Ingredients

  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 cup Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
  • ½ cup distilled white vinegar
  • ¼ cup white onion, finely diced
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp dry mustard
  • 1 tsp celery seed
  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

  1. Using a blender or food processor, blend until all ingredients are mixed well or emulsified.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ tablespoons)
Calories: 143
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 291mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 8g
Protein: 0g

