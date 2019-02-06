Recipe: Skinny Sweet and Sour Dressing
Prep time: 5minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1½ Tbsp
Ingredients
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3/4 cup Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
- ½ cup distilled white vinegar
- ¼ cup white onion, finely diced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp dry mustard
- 1 tsp celery seed
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Instructions
- Using a blender or food processor, blend until all ingredients are mixed well or emulsified.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ tablespoons)
Calories: 143
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 291mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 8g
Protein: 0g
3.1