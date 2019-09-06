Recipe: Skinny Supreme Pizza Soup

Tell me your kids wouldn’t love this recipe. Pizza soup? What could be better? At only 204 calories and 9 grams of fat, this recipe is a fun, healthier take on all the flavor of pizza! If you’re missing the crunch of pizza crust, these breadstick toppers ought to do the trick!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 7 servings

Serving size: 1 cup soup and 1-2 “breadsticks”

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

4 ounces (½ container) baby bella mushrooms, sliced (about 6)

1 tablespoon whole-wheat white flour

2 (14.5-ounce) low-sodium diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

½ pound lean ground beef

36 slices turkey pepperoni

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

3 slices whole-wheat bread

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

In a food processor, pulse the diced tomatoes until mostly smooth, and set aside. Heat a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the oil, onion and mushrooms and cook until the onions are soft and translucent, about 8-10 minutes. While the onions and mushrooms are cooking, in a small skillet, brown the beef. Break it up as it cooks until it is no longer pink. Drain any excess fat and set aside. When the onions and mushrooms are cooked, stir in 1 tablespoon of flour and cook for about 1 minute. Add the set-aside tomatoes and vegetable broth. Stir in the pepperoni, basil, oregano, salt and black pepper. Add the set-aside ground beef to the soup and simmer for 15-20 minutes uncovered. To serve, top each soup bowl with 1-2 breadsticks. To make the breadsticks: Preheat the broiler to high. Place the bread on a cookie sheet and broil for about 30 seconds. Carefully take the bread out, brush it with olive oil and sprinkle with the garlic powder and cheese. Put back in the broil to melt the cheese for an additional 30 seconds. Cut each piece of bread into 4 “sticks” and serve on top of each bowl of soup.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup soup and 1-2 “breadsticks”)

Calories: 204

Calories from fat: 74

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 27mg

Sodium: 508mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 14g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.