This skinny take on the classic sugar cookie won’t leave you missing all the extra calories of the original full fat version. This is a soft, cake-like cookie that we are confident will become a cookie go-to in your home! At only 168 calories for two cookies, you won’t even feel guilty indulging in seconds!
Recipe: Skinny Sugar Cookies
30 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 15 cookies
Serving size: 2 cookies
Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp butter (½ stick), room temperature
- 2 Tbsp plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ tsp vanilla
- 1 cup whole-wheat white flour
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ⅛ tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or a Silpat mat.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
- In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, or in a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer, cream the butter, yogurt and sugar together.
- Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth.
- Slowly add the flour mixture in two batches and beat until the dough comes together.
- Drop the cookie dough in tablespoon-size mounds on the prepared cookie sheet.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the edges are slightly golden.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving:(2 cookies)
Calories: 168
Calories from fat: 60
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 20mg
Sodium: 90mg
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 14g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 7
