This skinny take on the classic sugar cookie won’t leave you missing all the extra calories of the original full fat version. This is a soft, cake-like cookie that we are confident will become a cookie go-to in your home! At only 168 calories for two cookies, you won’t even feel guilty indulging in seconds!

Recipe: Skinny Sugar Cookies

30 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 15 cookies

Serving size: 2 cookies

Ingredients

4 Tbsp butter (½ stick), room temperature

2 Tbsp plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup sugar

1 egg

½ tsp vanilla

1 cup whole-wheat white flour

¼ tsp baking soda

⅛ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or a Silpat mat. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, or in a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer, cream the butter, yogurt and sugar together. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth. Slowly add the flour mixture in two batches and beat until the dough comes together. Drop the cookie dough in tablespoon-size mounds on the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the edges are slightly golden.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving:(2 cookies)

Calories: 168

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 20mg

Sodium: 90mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 14g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 7

