Recipe: Skinny Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs

We’ve found the most simple, easy, fun and low-cal summertime dessert! This sweet treat is traditionally high in fat, but the skinny swaps ensure a healthier take. The kabobs make for a clean, easy presentation and double as super simple portion control!

Pro tip: If you can’t find six-inch skewers and need to cut them in half, use a pair of pliers that can cut wood or wire instead of scissors or breaking them in half by hand. They’re called skewers for a reason!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4-5 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 kabobs

Ingredients

1½ cups white whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold

2 tablesppons unsweetened applesauce

¾ cup low-fat buttermilk

1 quart container fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced in half horizontally (about 20)

12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers

*Optional:

light whipped topping

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Cut the cold butter into the dry ingredients with a pastry blender or clean hands. In a small bowl, stir together the applesauce and buttermilk. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until the dough comes together; it will be sticky. Using two spoons, drop the dough in about ½ tablespoon-sized mounds on the prepared baking sheet. There should be 36 biscuits total. Bake for 4-5 minutes until the bottoms are slightly browned. When the biscuits are cool, assemble the kabobs by alternating three biscuits and three strawberry slices on each skewer. To serve, dollop (optional) light whipped topping.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 kabobs)

Calories: 168

Calories from fat: 42

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 11mg

Sodium: 316mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.