Give the kids a trick and a treat with this Skinny Spook Cake! Mixing chocolate chips and sprinkles into the batter adds a spooky surprise to this delicious Halloween dessert. And be sure to save a slice for yourself! Skinny swaps like egg whites and Greek yogurt keep this outrageous dessert from being over the top! It will take some serious self-control for you not to dive head-first right into this cake!

Recipe: Skinny Spook Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12 of cake

Ingredients

Cake:

1 (15.25-ounce) box white cake mix, dry cake mix only

3 egg whites

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

¼ cup rainbow sprinkles

Frosting:

8 ounces ⅓-less-fat cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

Other:

1 tablespoon sprinkles

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly coat a bundt cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a stand-up mixer (or large bowl with a hand mixer), blend the dry cake mix, egg whites, Greek yogurt, water, and vanilla. Mix until smooth and fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Next, fold in the mini chocolate chips and sprinkles, and transfer the cake batter to the bundt cake pan. Bake until a fork inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. In a stand-up mixer (or bowl with a hand mixer), beat the thawed cream cheese for 1 minute. Add the powdered sugar and sweetener to the cream cheese and blend until smooth, 2-4 minutes. When the cake is cool, flip the bundt pan onto a plate or flat surface. Place the cream cheese frosting in a medium-size resealable bag or pastry bag. Cover the cake by zig-zagging back and forth with frosting. Top with (optional) sprinkles.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/12 of cake):

Calories: 248

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 6g

Sugars: 26g

Sodium: 413mg

WWP+: 7

