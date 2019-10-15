Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Spook Cake

Give the kids a trick and a treat with this Skinny Spook Cake! Mixing chocolate chips and sprinkles into the batter adds a spooky surprise to this delicious Halloween dessert. And be sure to save a slice for yourself! Skinny swaps like egg whites and Greek yogurt keep this outrageous dessert from being over the top! It will take some serious self-control for you not to dive head-first right into this cake!

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1/12 of cake
Ingredients

Cake:

  • 1 (15.25-ounce) box white cake mix, dry cake mix only

  • 3 egg whites

  • ½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

  • 1 cup water

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¼ cup mini chocolate chips

  • ¼ cup rainbow sprinkles

Frosting:

  • 8 ounces ⅓-less-fat cream cheese

  • ½ cup powdered sugar

  • ¼ cup stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

Other:

  • 1 tablespoon sprinkles

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly coat a bundt cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.

  2. In a stand-up mixer (or large bowl with a hand mixer), blend the dry cake mix, egg whites, Greek yogurt, water, and vanilla.

  3. Mix until smooth and fluffy, 3-4 minutes.

  4. Next, fold in the mini chocolate chips and sprinkles, and transfer the cake batter to the bundt cake pan.

  5. Bake until a fork inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes.

  6. In a stand-up mixer (or bowl with a hand mixer), beat the thawed cream cheese for 1 minute.

  7. Add the powdered sugar and sweetener to the cream cheese and blend until smooth, 2-4 minutes.

  8. When the cake is cool, flip the bundt pan onto a plate or flat surface.

  9. Place the cream cheese frosting in a medium-size resealable bag or pastry bag.

  10. Cover the cake by zig-zagging back and forth with frosting.

  11. Top with (optional) sprinkles.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/12 of cake):
Calories: 248
Fat: 7g
Carbohydrates: 39g
Fiber: 1g
Protein: 6g
Sugars: 26g
Sodium: 413mg
WWP+: 7

