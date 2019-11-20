Recipe: Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip

A favorite appetizer of many, treat yourself with this creamy dish and feel no guilt at all with only 78 calories per serving. Scoop it up with some whole-wheat pita bread or fresh veggies. This gooey recipe is guaranteed to satisfy every cheese lover out there!
Recipe: Skinny Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: ¼ cup
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package ⅓ less fat cream cheese, softened
- ¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese
- 3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- In a large mixing bowl, using a spatula, stir together the softened cream cheese, yogurt, garlic, salt, black pepper, and onion powder.
- Add in the artichoke hearts, spinach, and mozzarella cheese, and stir to combine.
- Transfer to 1½-2 quart baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese.
- Bake until the cheese is browned and the sides are bubbly, 15-20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ cup)
Calories: 78
Calories from fat: 45
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 16mg
Sodium: 234mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.