Recipe: Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip

A favorite appetizer of many, treat yourself with this creamy dish and feel no guilt at all with only 78 calories per serving. Scoop it up with some whole-wheat pita bread or fresh veggies. This gooey recipe is guaranteed to satisfy every cheese lover out there!

Recipe: Skinny Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package ⅓ less fat cream cheese, softened

¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, using a spatula, stir together the softened cream cheese, yogurt, garlic, salt, black pepper, and onion powder. Add in the artichoke hearts, spinach, and mozzarella cheese, and stir to combine. Transfer to 1½-2 quart baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese. Bake until the cheese is browned and the sides are bubbly, 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup)

Calories: 78

Calories from fat: 45

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 16mg

Sodium: 234mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.