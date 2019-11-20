Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip

A favorite appetizer of many, treat yourself with this creamy dish and feel no guilt at all with only 78 calories per serving. Scoop it up with some whole-wheat pita bread or fresh veggies. This gooey recipe is guaranteed to satisfy every cheese lover out there!

Recipe: Skinny Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) package ⅓ less fat cream cheese, softened
  • ¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese
  • 3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, using a spatula, stir together the softened cream cheese, yogurt, garlic, salt, black pepper, and onion powder.
  3. Add in the artichoke hearts, spinach, and mozzarella cheese, and stir to combine.
  4. Transfer to 1½-2 quart baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese.
  5. Bake until the cheese is browned and the sides are bubbly, 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ cup)
Calories: 78
Calories from fat: 45
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 16mg
Sodium: 234mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

