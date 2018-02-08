You won’t regret my delish twist on your everyday Mexican taco! It’s a totally different kind of vegetarian taco! Move over meat, veggies are taking over this tortilla! Spaghetti squash is just so tasty and when mixed with your favorite taco toppings, and you still can sneak in some protein with the black beans in this dish! This is quick and easy dish to make! If you are looking for an impressive presentation, definitely go with the blue corn tacos! The yellow squash couldn’t be any prettier next to the blue corn. Get ready for a beautiful dinner! For another fun way to use spaghetti squash, try our Spaghetti Squash with Turkey Meatballs!

Recipe: Skinny Spaghetti Squash Tacos

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 tacos

Ingredients

1 lb spaghetti squash

1 packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning

1 small onion, chopped

1 (16-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chile peppers

10 whole grain or blue taco shells

Instructions

Carefully cut the spaghetti squash in half, lengthwise. Spoon out the seeds and stringy parts from the center. Place open side down in casserole dish with 1-inch of water. Cook in microwave for 10-12 minutes or until soft. Fork out the “spaghetti” into a serving dish. Mix in the taco seasoning. In a medium size frying pan, sauté the onion, black beans and peppers over medium heat. Cook until onions are transparent and beans are soft, about 5 minutes. Place in separate serving dish. To assemble: place your taco “meat” in the shell, top with bean mixture and garnish with your favorite toppings!

Nutrition Information

Calories: 287

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 43g

Fiber: 6g

Protein: 7g

Sugars: 3g

Sodium: 985mg

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 8

3.1