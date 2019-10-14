For a skinny take on a classic holiday recipe, you must try these Skinny Soft Gingerbread Cookies. They’re an easier way to get to a delicious gingerbread cookie without having to roll and cut them out with a cookie cutter, and the perfect combo of soft and chewy that is sure to please any cookie connoisseur. They’re perfectly portioned for bite-sized holiday cheer to warm up your holiday party. Wrap them up like we did and give them out as party favors or as holiday gifts to your neighbors. They’ll never know that two delicious cookies are only 132 calories and 6 Weight Watchers SmartPoints! Check out our other skinny holiday recipes here.



Recipe: Skinny Soft Gingerbread Cookies

Videos by PopCulture.com

10 minutes + 2 hour chill time

b 8-10 minutes

Yield: 15 servings

Serving size: 2 cookies

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (½ stick), softened

¾ cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 tablespoons molasses

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 cups whole-wheat white flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer, or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and brown sugar together on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in the egg until incorporated, then beat in the molasses and applesauce until mixed well. In a separate mixing bowl, stir together the rest of the dry ingredients. Add it to the sugar and molasses mixture in 3 batches, mixing well between each addition. Cover the cookie dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350° F and line 2 baking sheets with either parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Roll the dough into balls about 1½ tablespoons wide, or use a small cookie scoop. Place 2 inches apart and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cookies)

Calories: 132

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 20mg

Sodium: 130mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.