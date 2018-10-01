Dinnertime doesn’t get much easier with this easy Skinny Skillet Orange Chicken recipe! You can have dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes, and at 318 calories per serving, we’d say you just hit the jackpot with this one. Traditional orange chicken dishes are fried, but here we make it skinny by cooking the chicken in a sauce that is the perfect balance between sweet and savory, thanks to orange juice, orange zest and soy sauce. You won’t even miss the fried coating!

Recipe: Skinny Skillet Orange Chicken

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup chicken + heaping ⅓ cup rice

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons cornstarch

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ cup fresh orange juice (or 100% orange juice)

zest of 1 orange (about 2 teaspoons)

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 (8.5-ounce) pouch 90-second ready rice brown rice

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients and set aside. Add the chicken, cornstarch, salt and black pepper to a gallon-sized resealable bag and shake to evenly coat. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil and chicken, cooking for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, just to partially cook the outside of the chicken. Turn the heat down to medium-low and add the sauce to the skillet with the chicken and continue cooking for 6-8 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked. Stir frequently to coat the chicken. Serve heaping ¾ cup of chicken over heaping ⅓ cup rice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup chicken + heaping ⅓ cup rice)

Calories: 318

Calories from fat: 69

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 104mg

Sodium: 598mg

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 40g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 7

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.