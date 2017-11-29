These salmon burger patties are filled with great flavor, and the sauce infuses the patty with an even bigger taste you won’t be able to get enough of! Feel free to add traditional burger toppings — crisp lettuce andjuicy tomato slices would be great additions!

Recipe: Skinny Salmon Burgers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 salmon patty on a bun with 1 Tbsp Chilie Lime Sauce + ⅓ cup spring mix

Ingredients

Three, 5-ounce cans pink salmon, skinless, boneless pouches

¾ cup Panko breadcrumbs

½ red onion, diced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon chili powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups spring mix

6 whole wheat buns

2 limes, cut into 6 wedges

6 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 lime, juiced

2 teaspoons chili powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375º F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a mixing bowl, use your hands to combine salmon, breadcrumbs, red onion, mustard, mayo, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Shape mixture into 6 equally sized burger patties, about ¾ cup per patty. Evenly space patties on baking sheet. Lightly spray the tops of the burgers with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, make the Chili Lime Sauce by whisking mayo, chili powder and lime juice in a small bowl. Set aside. When burgers are cooked through, remove from oven. Serve burgers on buns, topped with 1 tablespoon Chili Lime Sauce, ⅓ cup of spring mix and a lime wedge.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 salmon patty with 1 Tbsp Chilie Lime Sauce + ⅓ cup spring mix)

Calories: 293

Calories from fat: 124

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Cholesterol: 53mg

Sodium: 758mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 10

