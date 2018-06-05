Recipe: Skinny Raspberry Lemonade Cake
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35-40 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1/12th of cake
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce) box angel food cake mix
- 1¼ cups light raspberry lemonade
- 1 (6-ounce) container fresh raspberries (1 cup)
- 2 lemons
- 2 (8-ounce) containers light whipped topping
- red food coloring
Instructions
- Place the oven rack at the bottom of the oven, and preheat it to 350° F. Lay out two round 8-inch cake pans and set aside. Do not grease the pans.
- Prepare the cake mix according to package directions, but use raspberry lemonade instead of water in the recipe.
- Mash ¼ cup of raspberries (about 8) with a fork. Fold the mashed raspberries and zest and juice of 1 lemon into the cake mix with a rubber spatula.
- Divide the cake mix equally between the 2 cake pans and bake for 35-40 minutes.
- Allow the cakes to cool in the pans upside down on a wire cooling rack for about 1 hour. Loosen the sides of the cakes with a straight spatula or a butter knife, and carefully slide them out of the cake pans.
- To make the frosting: Empty the whipped topping into a large mixing bowl and add 1-2 drops of red food coloring to reach the desired color.
- If the tops of the cakes are rounded, to make stacking them easier, slice off the tops of them to make them lay flat before frosting.
- Set one cake on the serving plate, and spread a generous amount of frosting on top of the first cake, spreading the frosting to the edges. Next, place the second cake on top of it, and use the remaining frosting to completely cover the top and sides of both cakes.
- Slice the remaining lemon in round slices, then cut each of those in half moon shapes. Garnish the bottom of the cake with the half moon slices all the way around the cake.
- Top the cake with the remaining fresh raspberries, and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/12th of cake)
Calories: 180
Calories from fat: 14
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 271mg
Carbohydrates: 40g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 26g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.