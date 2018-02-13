This simple recipe is full of flavor. Only four ingredients create a quick, easy dish that is one of our most popular! Try this dish for an impressive breakfast or a unique, fluffy, pastry dessert! The best part? These tasty treats come in at less than 100 calories. Enjoy!

Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 muffin

Ingredients

1 box spice cake mix, dry cake mix only

4 ounces unsweetened applesauce

15 ounces 100% pure pumpkin

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF, and line or spray a 12-count muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. In a large stand-up mixer or a bowl with a hand-held mixer, mix together the dry cake mix, applesauce, and canned pumpkin. Mix for 2-3 minutes, until mixed well and fluffy. Using an ice cream scoop or large spoon, spoon equal amounts of cake mix into the muffin tins. Sprinkle the walnuts on top of each muffin before baking. Bake muffins until the edges are golden brown, 18-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 muffin):

Calories: 78

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Sodium: 138mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 3g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 3