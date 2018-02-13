This simple recipe is full of flavor. Only four ingredients create a quick, easy dish that is one of our most popular! Try this dish for an impressive breakfast or a unique, fluffy, pastry dessert! The best part? These tasty treats come in at less than 100 calories. Enjoy!
Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 muffin
Ingredients
- 1 box spice cake mix, dry cake mix only
- 4 ounces unsweetened applesauce
- 15 ounces 100% pure pumpkin
- 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF, and line or spray a 12-count muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a large stand-up mixer or a bowl with a hand-held mixer, mix together the dry cake mix, applesauce, and canned pumpkin.
- Mix for 2-3 minutes, until mixed well and fluffy.
- Using an ice cream scoop or large spoon, spoon equal amounts of cake mix into the muffin tins.
- Sprinkle the walnuts on top of each muffin before baking.
- Bake muffins until the edges are golden brown, 18-20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 muffin):
Calories: 78
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Sodium: 138mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 2g
Sugars: 3g
Protein: 2g
WWP+: 2
SmartPoints: 3