Ahh, Fall. There’s something about the crisp air and cozy sweaters that make you want to eat all things pumpkin! Our Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooters are perfect for when you want a little sweet treat, but don’t want all the calories and fat. Rich, creamy pumpkin with decadent cheesecake are perfectly paired with our sweet roasted walnuts. These shooters are perfect for the Thanksgiving dinner table or as a unique and perfectly-portioned dessert at your next fall/winter dinner party.

Craving even MORE pumpkin? Check out our 95 All-time Best Pumpkin recipes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooters

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 3.5 ounces + 1 Tbsp walnuts

Ingredients

For the Cheesecake:

1 (1-ounce) package Sugar-Free JELL-O Cheesecake Pudding Mix

1½ cups lite coconut milk, chilled

1 cup 100% pure pumpkin

1 Tbsp dark brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp allspice

⅛ tsp nutmeg

⅛ tsp ground cloves

⅛ tsp ground ginger

1 cup non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

For the Roasted Walnuts:

2 Tbsp light butter

2 tsp stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp of salt

1 cup walnuts

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Melt butter in microwave safe bowl, about 20-30 seconds. Combine with stevia, cinnamon and salt. Add walnuts and toss. Arrange walnuts evenly on baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until golden brown. Allow the walnuts to cool and then roughly chop. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix pudding mix and chilled coconut milk together. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. In a medium size bowl, add pudding and remaining cheesecake ingredients. Beat with a hand mixer until smooth and well combined. Scrape down the sides with a spatula when needed. To assemble: Pipe 1½ Tbsp of pumpkin cheesecake into a shot glass, layer 1 Tbsp of yogurt on top, followed by 1 Tbsp of pumpkin cheesecake and finally sprinkle each with 1 Tbsp of roasted walnuts. Keep any leftover cheesecake filling refrigerated in an airtight container. Will stay good for 4-5 days.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3.5 ounces + 1 Tbsp walnuts)

Calories: 92

Calories from fat: 56

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 7mg

Sodium: 117mg

Carbohydrates: 7g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 2

3.1