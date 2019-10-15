Potatoes and sausage! This casserole is so savory and sure to becoming a favorite with your family! We’ve brought all your fave breakfast foods to this feast, so it’s perfect for a filling weekend breakfast with a side of scrambled eggs, but don’t count this one out at dinner time! This casserole is hearty enough for any night of the week, and when served up with our Skinny Mashed Cauliflower, you will have the perfect supper!

Recipe: Skinny Potato Sausage Casserole with Greens

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 50-60 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1/6 of casserole

Ingredients

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 (9.6-ounce) package pork sausage crumbles

1 yellow onion, diced

1 small zucchini, ends removed + diced

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed + squeezed of moisture

salt and pepper, to taste

2 small russet potatoes, peeled + thinly sliced

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

⅓ cup skim milk

½ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325ºF. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and sauté the sausage, onion and zucchini for about 5 minutes or until onions are transparent. Stir occasionally. Stir in spinach, salt and pepper. Set aside. Spray a 9-inch pie dish with nonstick cooking spray. Cover the bottom with half of the sliced potatoes, add the sausage filling and cover the top with the remaining potatoes. Sprinkle with cheese. Pour milk evenly on top and cover with bread crumbs; press down to moisten with milk. Lightly spray the bread crumbs with cooking spray. Bake for 50 minutes or until the potatoes are soft.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/6 of casserole):

Calories: 291

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Sodium: 757mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 4g

Sugars: 3g

Protein: 14g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 9

