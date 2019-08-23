Recipe: Skinny Pistachio Baked Halibut

Pistachios are powerful little nuts are an awesome source of fiber and vitamin B6, and just wait for the perfect crunch they bring to this fish dish! Halibut is such a tasty fish and this healthy coating is just the icing on the cake! We mixed things up a bit by using a skim milk bath, rather than egg whites, but we really love how tender and creamy it makes the fish. The finished product is delish on a bed of brown rice.

Pro tip: When cooking, the fish should reach an internal temperature of 145° F. You can tell when it’s done when the flesh flakes evenly with a fork.

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 12-14 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 fillet

Ingredients

4 (6-ounce) skinless halibut fillets

1 cup skim milk

¾ cup shelled pistachios

¼ cup yellow cornmeal

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 lemon, cut in wedges to squeeze

Instructions

Place the fish in a shallow baking dish, pour the milk on top. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Grind the pistachios in a food processor until they become a coarse powder. Stir together the ground up pistachios, cornmeal and cayenne pepper and place in another shallow baking dish, or a plate. Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with foil and place a wire cooling rack on top of it. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray. When ready to bake, lift each fillet out of the milk and allow the excess to drip off, season with salt and pepper, then dredge each fillet into the pistachio coating and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until cooked through. Squeeze with the lemon, and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 fillet)

Calories: 318

Calories from fat: 116

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 82mg

Sodium: 120mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 37g

SmartPoints: 7

