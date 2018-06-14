Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Piña Colada Cupcakes

Prep time:10 minutes + 20 minutes chill time

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 24 servings

Serving size: 1 cupcake

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) box yellow cake mix
  • 1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple in 100% juice (with juice)
  • 2 teaspoons coconut extract
  • !Frosting
  • 1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free vanilla pudding mix
  • 1 cup light coconut milk, cold
  • 1 (12-ounce) light whipped topping

Optional*

  • cherries
  • pineapple slices
  • toasted coconut flakes

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a 12-count muffin tin with liners, and set aside.
  2. In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, or with a handheld electric mixer, combine the cake mix, pineapple, and coconut extract.
  3. Pour the muffin tins ¾ full and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
  4. Cool completely before frosting.
  5. To make the frosting: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the dry pudding mix and coconut milk until it starts to thicken, then refrigerate for 20 minutes.
  6. Fold the whipped topping into the pudding and frost the cupcakes. Garnish with optional toppings as desired. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cupcake)

Calories: 138

Calories from fat: 45

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 25mg

Sodium: 134mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

