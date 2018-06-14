Recipe: Skinny Piña Colada Cupcakes
Prep time:10 minutes + 20 minutes chill time
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 24 servings
Serving size: 1 cupcake
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) box yellow cake mix
- 1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple in 100% juice (with juice)
- 2 teaspoons coconut extract
- !Frosting
- 1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free vanilla pudding mix
- 1 cup light coconut milk, cold
- 1 (12-ounce) light whipped topping
Optional*
- cherries
- pineapple slices
- toasted coconut flakes
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a 12-count muffin tin with liners, and set aside.
- In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, or with a handheld electric mixer, combine the cake mix, pineapple, and coconut extract.
- Pour the muffin tins ¾ full and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Cool completely before frosting.
- To make the frosting: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the dry pudding mix and coconut milk until it starts to thicken, then refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Fold the whipped topping into the pudding and frost the cupcakes. Garnish with optional toppings as desired. Refrigerate until ready to eat.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cupcake)
Calories: 138
Calories from fat: 45
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 25mg
Sodium: 134mg
Carbohydrates: 19g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 11g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.