Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Pasta Carbonara

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅔ cup

Ingredients

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package directions for al dente. Reserve 2 cups of the pasta cooking water before draining.

While the pasta is cooking, whisk the egg yolks together, then stir in the cheese and set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and cook the bacon until crispy.

When crisp, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and blot. Carefully wipe the skillet clean of the bacon grease with several paper towels (hold the paper towels with tongs to be safe), and return the skillet to medium-high heat.

Saute the garlic with the residual bacon grease left in skillet, for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Remove the skillet from the heat, and add in the cooked spaghetti and ½ cup of pasta water.

Add the egg and cheese mixture, and quickly and continuously stir with tongs to gently cook the eggs and form a creamy sauce. Be careful to work fast and off the heat so the eggs don’t cook.

Toss in thawed peas and crumbled bacon and season with the salt and pepper. The heat from noodles will cook the peas.