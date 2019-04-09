Pro tips:
- Cook the bacon by placing it in the skillet before turning on the heat. Then turn the heat to medium-high and allow the bacon to heat up gradually. This will cook the bacon evenly and crisply.
- A serving of ⅔ cup might not look like a lot in your bowl when you first see it, but this dish is SUPER satisfying and rich. Serve it with a green salad, or a soup course prior to, and you’ll feel like you’re at an Italian restaurant.
- Make sure that you do not boil the pasta too far in advance before finishing the dish. The pasta will get gummy and you’ll need that hot pasta water to make the sauce!
Recipe: Skinny Pasta Carbonara
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 12-15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ⅔ cup
Ingredients
8 ounces whole grain spaghetti noodles, dry
3 egg yolks, at room temperature
⅔ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
3 slices center-cut bacon
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
¼ teaspoon salt
heavy pinch of black pepper
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
Instructions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package directions for al dente. Reserve 2 cups of the pasta cooking water before draining.
While the pasta is cooking, whisk the egg yolks together, then stir in the cheese and set aside.
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and cook the bacon until crispy.
When crisp, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and blot. Carefully wipe the skillet clean of the bacon grease with several paper towels (hold the paper towels with tongs to be safe), and return the skillet to medium-high heat.
Saute the garlic with the residual bacon grease left in skillet, for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Remove the skillet from the heat, and add in the cooked spaghetti and ½ cup of pasta water.
Add the egg and cheese mixture, and quickly and continuously stir with tongs to gently cook the eggs and form a creamy sauce. Be careful to work fast and off the heat so the eggs don’t cook.
Toss in thawed peas and crumbled bacon and season with the salt and pepper. The heat from noodles will cook the peas.
Thin the carbonara with more pasta water if needed, and garnish with chopped parsley.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (⅔ cup)
Calories: 233
Calories from fat: 66
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 109mg
Sodium: 321mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 15g
SmartPoints: 6
