Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies

Recipe: Skinny Monkey Oats CookiesPrep time: 15 minutesCook time: 8-10 minutesYield: 14 […]

By

Recipe: Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 8-10 minutes
Yield: 14 servings
Serving size: 3

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe bananas

  • 2 cups old fashioned oats

  • 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter

  • ½ cup dark chocolate chips

  • ⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce

  • 1 tablespoons brown sugar

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  2. In a medium bowl, mash the bananas up with a fork and add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl, gently mixing them all together.

  3. Let the batter sit for 15-20 minutes in the refrigerator before scooping.

  4. Scoop teaspoon-sized cookies on the prepared baking sheets and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 cookies)
Calories: 126
Calories from fat: 41
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 11mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts