Recipe: Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 8-10 minutes
Yield: 14 servings
Serving size: 3
Ingredients
3 ripe bananas
2 cups old fashioned oats
2 tablespoons natural peanut butter
½ cup dark chocolate chips
⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce
1 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
In a medium bowl, mash the bananas up with a fork and add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl, gently mixing them all together.
Let the batter sit for 15-20 minutes in the refrigerator before scooping.
Scoop teaspoon-sized cookies on the prepared baking sheets and bake for 8-10 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 cookies)
Calories: 126
Calories from fat: 41
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 11mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 4
