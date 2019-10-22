This sweet and powerful smoothie is full of vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, fiber and heart-healthy fats thanks to fruits like bananas, raspberries and blueberries — not to mention the açaí berry juice. And we used coconut water to provide a kick of sodium, magnesium and calcium. Make this smoothie to kickstart your day, or drink it after a workout to refuel.
Pro tip: Be careful of the coconut water brand you choose; some are higher in sodium than others.
Recipe: Pink Power Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None minutes
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: 8 ounces
Ingredients
1½ cups strawberries, frozen
½ cup raspberries, frozen
½ cup blueberries, frozen
1 banana, frozen
1 orange, peeled
½ cup 100% acai berry juice
¼ cup 100% coconut water
1 tablespoon honey
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Refrigerate leftovers.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (8 fluid ounces)
Calories: 146
Calories from fat: 10
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 15mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar 24g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.