This sweet and powerful smoothie is full of vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, fiber and heart-healthy fats thanks to fruits like bananas, raspberries and blueberries — not to mention the açaí berry juice. And we used coconut water to provide a kick of sodium, magnesium and calcium. Make this smoothie to kickstart your day, or drink it after a workout to refuel.

Pro tip: Be careful of the coconut water brand you choose; some are higher in sodium than others.

Recipe: Pink Power Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None minutes

Yield: 3 servings

Serving size: 8 ounces

Ingredients

1½ cups strawberries, frozen

½ cup raspberries, frozen

½ cup blueberries, frozen

1 banana, frozen

1 orange, peeled

½ cup 100% acai berry juice

¼ cup 100% coconut water

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (8 fluid ounces)

Calories: 146

Calories from fat: 10

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 15mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 24g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 7

