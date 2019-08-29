Protein and coffee?! Do we have your attention? This shake totally satisfies your coffee fix while the protein keeps you satisfied until lunch time! For another deliciously flavored protein treat, try our Skinny Apple Pie Protein Shake!

Recipe: Skinny Mocha Java Protein Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup brewed coffee, chilled

1 scoop chocolate protein powder1 cup ice cubes

1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 91

Calories from fat: 14

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 174mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 17g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.