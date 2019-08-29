Protein and coffee?! Do we have your attention? This shake totally satisfies your coffee fix while the protein keeps you satisfied until lunch time! For another deliciously flavored protein treat, try our Skinny Apple Pie Protein Shake!
Recipe: Skinny Mocha Java Protein Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup brewed coffee, chilled
- 1 scoop chocolate protein powder1 cup ice cubes
- 1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 91
Calories from fat: 14
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 174mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 17g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.