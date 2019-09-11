Recipe: Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers

Turn on the grill and cook up some of our Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers. These minis make fun, tasty, and healthy appetizers perfect for the whole family. Your kids will especially love eating these perfectly sized mini burgers.

Recipe: Skinny Mini Burgers

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 burgers

Ingredients

1¼ pounds ground turkey (minimum 90-10)

2 tablespoons sugar-free pickle relish

2 tablespoons steak sauce

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium grill seasoning

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

5 ultra thin cheddar cheese slices, cut in half

10 whole wheat slider buns

Instructions

Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the turkey, relish, steak sauce, and seasonings and mix them together with clean hands. Divide the meat in half, then divide each half into 5 equal sized sliders. Press them out thin, and make a thumb indention in the center of each slider to keep the meat flat while cooking. Grill for 5-7 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the burgers are cooked through. In the last 1-2 minutes of grilling, top each mini burger with half a slice of cheese and serve with optional toppings on a wheat slider bun.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 burgers)

Calories: 377

Calories from fat: 134

Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 96mg

Sodium: 1138mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 10

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.