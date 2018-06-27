These tiny and delicious Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes are the perfect treat for a Valentine’s Day party or Sunday Brunch! At less than 150 calories for 3 cupcakes, you and your guests will love these bite size skinny treats. I used Greek yogurt in place of oil and the cupcakes turned out delicious, moist, and not to mention replacing the oil with yogurt saves on both calories and fat! Enjoy and please post photos of the recipe on Instagram with #skinnydesserts. I would love to see your pictures!

Quick tip: Use a tablespoon for filling mini cupcake liners with cake batter. It is the perfect size spoon and will make it easy-to-fill cupcakes. Feeling the need for more red velvet? Try my Best Ever Red Velvet Cake!

Recipe: Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes

Prep time: 15 minutes + 10 minutes frost time

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 3 cupcakes w/ frosting

Ingredients

Cupcakes:

1 (16-ounce) box Duncan Hines Red Velvet Cake Mix, dry mix only

3 egg whites

1 cup water

1 (6-ounce) container plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

Cream Cheese Frosting:

4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla flavoring

Instructions

Cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350ºF. Using cupcake liners, line two mini muffin pans with cupcake liners and set aside. In a stand-up mixer or using a hand mixer, mix dry cake mix, egg whites, water, yogurt, vanilla and baking powder until well mixed. Mix for about 2-3 minutes. Using a spoon, evenly fill cupcake liners with cake batter. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center of cupcake comes out clean. Frosting: Beat softened cream cheese and powdered sugar together on high until icing starts to become thick, add in vanilla and continue beating on high until frosting is creamy. After cupcakes have cooled, spread the cream cheese frosting mixture over each cupcake. Refrigerate any leftover icing and store any leftover cupcakes in refrigerator.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 cupcakes w/ frosting):

Calories: 150

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 27g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 4g

Sugars: 18g

Sodium: 273mg

WWP+: 4

