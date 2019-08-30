For a flavor-packed Mexican-inspired pizza, try this recipe! If you’ve ever had Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, you know how addicting they can be… and how scary they can be for your waistline. We invented our own Mexican pizzas for all that great taste but WAY less calories and fat. Even the kids will be on board with this pizza-tastic recipe! Recipe: Skinny Mexican Tortilla Pizza

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 1 pizza

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and make the sauce: Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and stir for 1 minute. Add the spices and tomato paste and stir for an additional minute.

Whisk in the chicken broth and continue whisking until the sauce is smooth with no lumps.

Allow to cook, stirring frequently, for 8 minutes.

Take the saucepan off the heat and set 10 tablespoons aside. Store the remaining sauce in a glass container with a tight-fitting lid, like a mason jar.

Place the tortillas on 2 baking sheets and lightly spray them with nonstick cooking spray, and bake for 4-6 minutes to get slightly crispy.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the beef and onions together, breaking the beef up as it cooks and until it is no longer pink, about 8-10 minutes.

Stir the 10 tablespoons of the set-aside sauce into the ground beef mixture.

Add 1 teaspoon each of the cumin, garlic powder and chili powder, black pepper to taste, and all the green chiles and stir together.

In a medium-sized, microwave-safe mixing bowl, microwave the beans for 45 seconds to 1 minute. Use a fork to mash the beans together with the remaining ½ teaspoon cumin, garlic powder, and chili powder.

Evenly spread the bean mash onto the slightly crisp tortillas (about 3 tablespoons on each tortilla). Then evenly spread the beef mixture (about ¼ cup on each tortilla) on top of that.

Top each pizza with 1 tablespoon of cheese.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the tortilla has finished crisping.