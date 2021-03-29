(Photo: PopCulture)

Everything about our Skinny Mexican Chicken Bake screams comfort food! At under 300 calories per serving, you’re going to feel very comfortable serving this to your family! Two kinds of cheese, chicken, and cream cheese blend into creamy, melty, yummy goodness, while green chiles, enchilada sauce and layered tortillas add just the right Mexican kick! Within an hour you have a fab family dinner! Enjoy!

Ready for more Mexican meals? Check out these 50 Finger-Licking Good Dinners!



Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Mexican Chicken Bake

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1.5 cups

Ingredients

2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 (4-ounce) cans diced green chiles

1 cup white onion, chopped

½ cup skim milk

1 cup reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese blend

2 oz reduced-fat cream cheese

1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce

4 — 9″ La Tortilla Factory Smart & Delicious™ Low Carb, High Fiber Tortillas

½ cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

1 oz tortilla chips, crushed

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Combine broth and can of chiles in a large skillet and bring to a boil. Add chicken, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes or until chicken is done. Turning chicken once during the 15 minutes. Remove chicken from cooking liquid and set 1 cup of cooking liquid aside for later use. Let chicken cool. Once cooled, shred chicken with two forks and set aside. In the same skillet used to cook the chicken (with the 1 cup leftover cooking liquid), heat one can of chilies and onion over medium-high heat. Sauté for 3 minutes or until soft. Add milk and cream cheese. Stir until cream cheese is melted. Add reduced-fat, shredded Mexican cheese blend and stir until cheese is melted. Add enchilada sauce and shredded chicken and mix well. In 9×13 baking dish, lightly coated with nonstick cooking spay, place 2 tortillas, side by side (slightly overlapping). Top with half of your chicken mixture. Repeat with other two tortillas and the other half of your chicken mixture. Top the last layer with cheddar cheese and crumbled chips. Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil and bae for an additional 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1.5 cups):

Calories: 280

Fat: 13g

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 30g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 946mg

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 6

This recipe is modified from Cooking Light.