Forget using spaghetti sauce out of a jar and start making your own from scratch. Not only does this recipe taste delicious, but it is really easy and more importantly it’s lower in sugar and calories than traditional spaghetti and meat sauce. We’re super picky about spaghetti sauce, so this recipe took a couple tries to perfect! We hope you like this one as much as we do! It’s perfect over pasta, but there are so many other places you can use this too! Try it over Chicken Parmesan Casserole, in lasagna, or on a meatball sub sandwich! This one is just the right amount of sweet and chunky! Try this in our Skinny Veggie Spaghetti!

Recipe: Skinny Meat Pasta Sauce

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1/2 cup

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground beef or turkey

1 onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 Tbsp minced onion

2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste

8 oz can tomato sauce, no salt added

1 (14.5-ounce) can basil and oregano diced tomatoes

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

2 fresh basil leaves, snipped small

2 Tbsp Stevia (or sweetener of your choice)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

Instructions

In a large skillet, brown lean ground beef (or turkey) for 4-5 minutes. Add chopped onion, green pepper, and garlic and continue cooking meat until no longer pink and the onions and peppers start to soften. Next, add tomato paste, tomato sauce, and diced tomatoes to meat and onions. Add in 1/4 cup water and stir sauce. Add garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and Stevia to sauce and stir until well mixed. Add in basil leaves and turn heat down to low. Cover and let simmer for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with pasta immediately or freeze or refrigerate for later.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/2 cup):

Calories: 151

Fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 19g

Sugars: 8g SmartPoints: 4