Get ready to give your pizza cutter a rest and dig into our Skinny Italian Beef and Peppers casserole! This dinner is the answer to the challenge of cooking low-carb Italian meals, and the results couldn’t be more delicious! Peppers, onions, celery, and a little surprise (garbanzo beans!) balance out the hearty ground beef in this perfect weeknight meal! This dish keeps well in the freezer, making it a great make-ahead meal, and the leftovers are easy to reheat and still taste fantastic for a small lunch! Mix up your beef casserole recipes by trying our Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole and Skinny Beef Casserole!
Recipe: Skinny Italian Beef and Peppers
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 4 bell peppers, diced (I used 1 red, 1 green, 1 orange, and 1 yellow)
- 1 lb lean ground beef (or ground turkey)
- 2 Tbsp garlic, minced
- ½ cup green onions, diced
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 4 celery stalks, diced
- 15 oz can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed and drained
- 0.7 oz packet all-natural Italian salad dressing dry mix
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large skillet, add ground beef and cook over medium heat.
- Use a fork or spatula to separate the ground beef and cook until no longer pink. Remove ground beef, place in a bowl, and set aside.
- In same skillet, over medium heat, add olive oil, celery, garlic, peppers and green onions. Cook vegetables 4-6 minutes, until they have softened.
- Return ground beef to skillet. Add lemon juice, Italian seasonings, red pepper flakes, garbanzo beans and 1 Tbsp water. Using a spoon, mix all ingredients together and simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Transfer mixture to casserole dish. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until cheese has melted.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 209
Calories from fat: 47
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 44mg
Sodium: 631mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 1g
Protein: 23g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 5