Get ready to give your pizza cutter a rest and dig into our Skinny Italian Beef and Peppers casserole! This dinner is the answer to the challenge of cooking low-carb Italian meals, and the results couldn’t be more delicious! Peppers, onions, celery, and a little surprise (garbanzo beans!) balance out the hearty ground beef in this perfect weeknight meal! This dish keeps well in the freezer, making it a great make-ahead meal, and the leftovers are easy to reheat and still taste fantastic for a small lunch! Mix up your beef casserole recipes by trying our Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole and Skinny Beef Casserole!

Recipe: Skinny Italian Beef and Peppers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

4 bell peppers, diced (I used 1 red, 1 green, 1 orange, and 1 yellow)

1 lb lean ground beef (or ground turkey)

2 Tbsp garlic, minced

½ cup green onions, diced

¼ cup lemon juice

4 celery stalks, diced

15 oz can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed and drained

0.7 oz packet all-natural Italian salad dressing dry mix

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large skillet, add ground beef and cook over medium heat. Use a fork or spatula to separate the ground beef and cook until no longer pink. Remove ground beef, place in a bowl, and set aside. In same skillet, over medium heat, add olive oil, celery, garlic, peppers and green onions. Cook vegetables 4-6 minutes, until they have softened. Return ground beef to skillet. Add lemon juice, Italian seasonings, red pepper flakes, garbanzo beans and 1 Tbsp water. Using a spoon, mix all ingredients together and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Transfer mixture to casserole dish. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes until cheese has melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 209

Calories from fat: 47

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 44mg

Sodium: 631mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 23g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5