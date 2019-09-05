Recipe: Skinny Hawaiian Pizza Pasta

Sweet and salty team up like only they know how in our Skinny Hawaiian Pizza Pasta! This one is just too fun to pass up! Sweet, little, mouth-watering pineapple chunks are perfect with smokey, savory cuts of ham. Mix the two with a little tomato sauce and whole wheat pasta, and it seriously tastes just like a Hawaiian Pizza! For a more traditional pizza turned casserole, try our Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

8 ounces whole wheat rotini noodles, dry

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 (8-ounce) package baby bella mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in 100% juice, drained

1 cup cooked reduced-sodium diced ham

¼ cup mini turkey pepperonis

1 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a casserole dish with cooking spray, then set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the rotini according to package directions for al dente. When done, drain and set aside. While the rotini is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Cook until the vegetables soften, 6-8 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute. Add the tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and sweetener to the skillet, and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Add the drained pasta, pineapple, ham, pepperonis, and ½ cup of the cheese to the skillet, stirring to evenly combine. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Top it with the remaining ½ cup of cheese, and bake until it is heated through and the cheese has melted, 25-30 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)

Calories: 208

Calories from fat: 57

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 25mg

Sodium: 912mg

Carbohydrates: 27g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 18g

Protein: 13g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 8

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.