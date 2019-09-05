Sweet and salty team up like only they know how in our Skinny Hawaiian Pizza Pasta! This one is just too fun to pass up! Sweet, little, mouth-watering pineapple chunks are perfect with smokey, savory cuts of ham. Mix the two with a little tomato sauce and whole wheat pasta, and it seriously tastes just like a Hawaiian Pizza! For a more traditional pizza turned casserole, try our Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole.Recipe: Skinny Hawaiian Pizza Pasta
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1⅓ cup
Ingredients
8 ounces whole wheat rotini noodles, dry
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 (8-ounce) package baby bella mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in 100% juice, drained
1 cup cooked reduced-sodium diced ham
¼ cup mini turkey pepperonis
1 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a casserole dish with cooking spray, then set aside.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the rotini according to package directions for al dente. When done, drain and set aside.
While the rotini is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Cook until the vegetables soften, 6-8 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Add the tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and sweetener to the skillet, and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
Add the drained pasta, pineapple, ham, pepperonis, and ½ cup of the cheese to the skillet, stirring to evenly combine.
Transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Top it with the remaining ½ cup of cheese, and bake until it is heated through and the cheese has melted, 25-30 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)
Calories: 208
Calories from fat: 57
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 25mg
Sodium: 912mg
Carbohydrates: 27g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 18g
Protein: 13g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.