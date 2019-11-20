These are a great way to get big flavor in a small bite! This cute Skinny Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Cup appetizer won’t ruin your meal, and will be a hit at your next backyard BBQ. At 133 calories per serving, that adds up to only 67 calories for one prepared cup!

Recipe: Skinny Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 mini cups

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and spray a mini muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray, set aside.

Place the chicken breasts in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves to the water and bring to a boil over high heat.

Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F.

Using tongs, reserve the chicken on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it.

In a medium mixing bowl with tongs, toss together the shredded chicken, pineapple, BBQ sauce, ginger, salt, and ½ cup of the cheddar cheese.

To prepare the wonton cups, place them in the prepared muffin tin, with the corners slightly overhanging.

Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the chicken mixture into each wonton cup, and evenly top them all with the remaining ½ cup of cheese.

Bake until the cheese is melted and the edges of the wonton wrappers are golden, 10-12 minutes.