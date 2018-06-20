If you’re looking for a quick and easy grill recipe that the entire family will love, then you have to try this recipe for Skinny Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwiches. This recipe only calls for a few ingredients but packs big flavor with the sweetness of the pineapple and the bold flavor of the Teriyaki sauce. Fresh pineapple will hold together better on the grill, but you can use canned pineapple rings as well; just make sure to be really careful with the pineapple.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Be careful not to cross-contaminate the brush from the raw chicken to the pineapple.

I like to place the marinating bag in a mixing bowl in the refrigerator just for an extra layer of protection, just in case the bag breaks. That way you contain the raw meat in one place and it doesn’t get all over refrigerator!

On a related note, always place raw meat at the bottom of the refrigerator so the raw meat will not spill on any food below it and contaminate it.

Recipe: Skinny Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

Prep time: 10 minutes + 3 hours marinade time

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1½ cups reduced-sodium teriyaki marinade

4 pineapple rings, fresh or canned (fresh is going to be the best)

4 whole grain sandwich thins

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lime juice

2 teaspoons sweet chili sauce

Instructions

Trim the chicken breasts of any fat. Place the breasts in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag and pour in 1 cup of the teriyaki marinade. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for 3 hours, up to overnight. Meanwhile, make the chili mayonnaise and refrigerate until ready to use: In a small mixing bowl, stir together the the mayonnaise ingredients. When ready to cook, preheat an outdoor grill (or indoor grill pan) to medium-high heat. Grease the grill with oil or nonstick cooking spray. Grill the pineapple rings for 2-4 minutes on each side, brushing them with some of the remaining teriyaki marinade, and set aside. Next, grill each chicken breast until done, 6-8 minutes on each side. While grilling, brush the remaining teriyaki marinade on the chicken. Serve each chicken breast on a sandwich thin with 1 slice of pineapple and a scant tablespoon of the chili mayonnaise.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 sandwich)

Calories: 302

Calories from fat: 53

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 67mg

Sodium: 1115mg

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 16g

Protein: 28g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.