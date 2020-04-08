If you are looking for a delicious and filling salad recipe to serve as a meal for the family or take to your next cook-out then you must try our Skinny Grilled Fruit and Chicken Salad. This salad pairs a colorful assortment of fresh fruit with seasoned grilled chicken. Try it with our creamy poppy seed dressing!

Pro tip: If you’d rather use canned mandarin oranges, you can go ahead and make that swap!

Recipe: Skinny Grilled Chicken and Fruit Salad

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of recipe (about 2½)

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 orange (segments only)

8 cups baby spring mix

½ cup fresh blueberries

6 strawberries, sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles

¼ cup unsalted raw walnuts, chopped

Optional:

Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing:

¼ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons organic honey

½ teaspoon poppy seeds

salt, to taste

Instructions

Cook the chicken by heating a grill pan over medium heat. Pound the chicken out to an even thickness, and season both sides with salt and pepper. Coat the grill pan (or the chicken pieces) with nonstick cooking spray and grill the chicken for 4-6 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice of dice the chicken and set aside until ready to assemble the salad. To make the dressing: Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Segment the oranges by slicing off the two ends, so it sits flat. Use your knife to slice off the peel, all the way around the orange, being careful to not slice too far into the orange flesh. Over the mixing bowl, pick up the “naked” orange, and with a paring knife very carefully slice along the membrane, slicing towards the center of the orange. Slice on each side of the membrane to loosen each segment, and remove it. In a large bowl, or on individual salad plates, layer ¼ of the spring mix, chicken, blueberries, strawberries, orange segments, feta, and walnuts. Evenly drizzle 2 tablespoons of the dressing on each salad.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe (about 2½))

Calories: 232

Calories from fat: 76

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 69mg

Sodium: 324mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 27g

