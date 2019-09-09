This low-calorie, low-fat casserole is the perfect family recipe, and it’s an easy cleanup as well! The Panko breadcrumbs on top give it a kid-friendly feel, while you know the kids are getting all the good stuff from the veggies below the breadcrumbs. This casserole can serve as a main course, or you can serve it as a side at a big family meal.

Pro tip: You can sub frozen green beans for fresh ones to save some time.

Recipe: Skinny Green Bean and Potato Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 lb fresh green beans, stem ends trimmed and cut in half

6 red new potatoes, medium dice

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 small onion, diced

4 oz baby bella mushrooms, minced

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 Tbsp white whole wheat flour

½ cup skim milk

½ cup low sodium chicken broth

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

¼ cup Panko bread crumbs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350º F. Spray a 9×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Bring a medium stock pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the beans in the water for 5-7 minutes, until tender-crisp. Transfer them to a bowl of ice water and set aside. Bring the water back up to a boil, and par cook the potatoes for 4-6 minutes, until they begin to soften and a fork can easily be inserted into them. Drain and set aside. In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the butter with the onions, mushrooms, and garlic for 6-8 minutes, until the onions become translucent and the mushrooms are very soft. Stir in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds. Over medium heat, stir in the milk and chicken broth, bringing to a boil and stirring frequently. Season with salt and black pepper. Drain the iced green beans and place in a large bowl with the drained potatoes. Add the sauce, and fold them all together. Transfer the green bean mixture to the prepared baking dish and top with ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs. Spray the bread crumbs generously with nonstick cooking spray. Bake at 350º F for 25-30 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 158

Calories from fat: 37

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 10mg

Sodium: 432mg

Carbohydrates: 27g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 5g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6