This is a great “brinner” option if you need a quick meal that packs a protein punch. Ready in under 10 minutes and easy to personalize with your favorite ingredients. Get creative and try a Mexican-style omelet with red and green peppers, onions, cheddar and salsa on top!

Pro tips:

Less is more. If your stuffing is taking up more than half of your omelet, you have too much. It will be too heavy for the eggs.

Cook it on medium-low heat and watch it carefully. It might take longer, but the wait pays off. Now you can be an egg-cellent omelet maker too!

Recipe: Skinny Greek Omelet

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 omelet

Ingredients

2 eggs + 1 egg white, beaten

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoon red onion, diced

½ Roma tomato, diced

1 cup baby spinach

1 tablespoon reduced fat Feta cheese crumbles

1 tablespoon basil, chopped

pinch salt, to taste

pinch black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Heat small skillet (6-inch) over medium-low heat. Add the oil, onion, tomato, and spinach and cook for about 2 minutes, until onions soften and the spinach has wilted. Remove the cooked vegetables from the skillet and reserve on a plate. Spray the skillet with nonstick cooking spray and pour the beaten eggs, seasoned with salt and black pepper. Allow the egg to set for about 30 seconds. Using a rubber spatula, loosen the edges of the egg on all sides, then tilt the skillet upwards slightly. Pull the eggs upwards towards the center of the skillet, allowing the uncooked egg to run down to the exposed skillet walls. Repeat this action until nearly all of the uncooked egg, becomes cooked. The egg will take about 2-3 minutes to cook before filling it. While the egg is still slightly uncooked, add the reserved cooked vegetables, Feta cheese, and basil to one side and fold the other side over to cover the filling. Cook for an additional 1 minute to melt the cheese and finish cooking the inside. Slide the omelet out onto a plate and serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 omelet):

Calories: 204

Calories from fat: 102

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 354mg

Sodium: 292mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 19g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 6

