This is a quick and easy 30-minute dinner, that will make your kids think they are getting fried chicken tenders, while you have the peace of mind know they are baked! A little cheese-and-biscuit mix makes a delicious and beautiful coating! They come out of your oven looking like they could be straight out of the bucket from any chicken joint!

Recipe: Skinny (Gluten Free) UN-Fried Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 16-20 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 chicken tenders

Ingredients

¾ cup Bisquick Gluten-Free Mix

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

1 tsp paprika

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins (10 tenderloins)

2 eggs, slightly beaten

3 Tbsp butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium size bowl mix together Bisquick, cheese, paprika and salt together. Line a baking sheet with non-stick foil. Dip chicken into eggs then toss in Bisquick mixture. To avoid uncoated fingerprint spots on the chicken I usually shake the egg covered tender around in the bowl, then use a dry hand to shovel the Bisquick® mixture on bare spots. Place it on the baking sheet. Repeat process for the 9 remaining tenders. Drizzle melted butter over the chicken (about a ½ tsp on each). Bake for 8 minutes. Flip chicken and bake for an additional 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the center.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 261

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 28g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 609mg

SmartPoints: 6