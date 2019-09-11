This is a quick and easy 30-minute dinner, that will make your kids think they are getting fried chicken tenders, while you have the peace of mind know they are baked! A little cheese-and-biscuit mix makes a delicious and beautiful coating! They come out of your oven looking like they could be straight out of the bucket from any chicken joint!
Recipe: Skinny (Gluten Free) UN-Fried Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 16-20 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 chicken tenders
Ingredients
¾ cup Bisquick Gluten-Free Mix
½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
1 tsp paprika
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins (10 tenderloins)
2 eggs, slightly beaten
3 Tbsp butter, melted
Instructions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a medium size bowl mix together Bisquick, cheese, paprika and salt together.
Line a baking sheet with non-stick foil.
Dip chicken into eggs then toss in Bisquick mixture. To avoid uncoated fingerprint spots on the chicken I usually shake the egg covered tender around in the bowl, then use a dry hand to shovel the Bisquick® mixture on bare spots. Place it on the baking sheet. Repeat process for the 9 remaining tenders.
Drizzle melted butter over the chicken (about a ½ tsp on each).
Bake for 8 minutes. Flip chicken and bake for an additional 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the center.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 261
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 0g
Protein: 28g
Sugars: 1g
Sodium: 609mg
SmartPoints: 6