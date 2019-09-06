This salad packs the perfect amount of crunch and sweetness for a light summer lunch you will crave time and time again. Top it with our light balsamic vinaigrette for a hearty, low-calorie meal!
Recipe: Skinny French Country Salad
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: None minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ¼ of recipe (about 2½ cups total)
Ingredients
- ½ pound asparagus (woody ends trimmed)
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup whole pecans
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 8 cups baby spring mix
- 1 cup sliced pickled beets (canned or jarred)
- ¼ cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles
Light Balsamic Vinaigrette ingredients (optional):
- 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 6 tablespoons canola oil (or olive oil)
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon dry)
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a sheet tray with parchment paper.
- Lay the asparagus on one side of the sheet tray, and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Bake for 5 minutes, then carefully remove the sheet tray.
- Spread the pecans on the other side of the sheet tray and spray them generously with cooking spray. Sprinkle the sugar over them, and bake for an additional 5 minutes, for a total of 10 minutes.
- Let the asparagus and pecans cool, then cut the asparagus in bite-sized pieces.
- While the asparagus and pecans are cooling, make the dressing: Whisk all of the ingredients together in small mixing bowl until emulsified. Set aside until ready to use.
- To assemble the salad, layer the spring mix, beets, feta, asparagus, and pecans in a large bowl, or in 4 individual salad bowls.
- Stir the dressing another time, and serve each salad with 2 tablespoons of (optional) dressing.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ of recipe (about 2½ cups total))
Calories: 197
Calories from fat: 115
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 4mg
Sodium: 243mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.