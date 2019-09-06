This salad packs the perfect amount of crunch and sweetness for a light summer lunch you will crave time and time again. Top it with our light balsamic vinaigrette for a hearty, low-calorie meal!

Recipe: Skinny French Country Salad

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: None minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of recipe (about 2½ cups total)

Ingredients

½ pound asparagus (woody ends trimmed)

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ cup whole pecans

1 teaspoon sugar

8 cups baby spring mix

1 cup sliced pickled beets (canned or jarred)

¼ cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles

Light Balsamic Vinaigrette ingredients (optional):

2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

6 tablespoons canola oil (or olive oil)

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon dry)

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a sheet tray with parchment paper. Lay the asparagus on one side of the sheet tray, and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake for 5 minutes, then carefully remove the sheet tray. Spread the pecans on the other side of the sheet tray and spray them generously with cooking spray. Sprinkle the sugar over them, and bake for an additional 5 minutes, for a total of 10 minutes. Let the asparagus and pecans cool, then cut the asparagus in bite-sized pieces. While the asparagus and pecans are cooling, make the dressing: Whisk all of the ingredients together in small mixing bowl until emulsified. Set aside until ready to use. To assemble the salad, layer the spring mix, beets, feta, asparagus, and pecans in a large bowl, or in 4 individual salad bowls. Stir the dressing another time, and serve each salad with 2 tablespoons of (optional) dressing.



Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe (about 2½ cups total))

Calories: 197

Calories from fat: 115

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 243mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.