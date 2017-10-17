Recipe: Skinny Fluffernutter Milkshake

Anyone who knows me knows that my sweet tooth is my biggest weakness when it comes to healthy eating. And when I discovered this Fluffernutter Milkshake from Brown Eyed Baker, I knew it was going to be trouble. So while it almost killed me to do it, I lightened up her rich, decadent masterpiece just a smidge… and the result was delicious! I swapped the ice cream base for vanilla Greek yogurt to save on calories, fat and sugar, which also bumped the protein levels. And instead of marshmallow fluff, I used fat-free whipped topping to add that fluffy sweetness. The almond milk thins it out to get to the right milkshake consistency, and I found the perfect amount of peanut butter for this one-serving smoothie. The nutter butter cookie mirrors the nutty taste of the peanut butter, and gets blended throughout the smoothie, so every bite is evenly delicious! And even though this is a lightened-up version, I think it stands in as a close second when trying to cut calories!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 10 ounces (1 smoothie)

Ingredients

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

¼ cup fat-free whipped topping

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ tablespoon natural peanut butter

1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)

1 Nutter Butter® cookie, halved

!Optional alternative ingredients:

2 cups vanilla ice cream

¼ cup milk

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons marshmallow creme

4 Nutter Butter® cookies, broken up

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender except 1 half of the cookie, and blend until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the blender and blend again. Crush up the remaining half of the cookie. Pour the shake into a glass and garnish with the crushed cookie on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (10 ounces (1 smoothie))

Calories: 262

Calories from fat: 71

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 219mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 18g

Protein: 14g

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

