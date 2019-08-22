This Skinny Florentine Flatbread is crunchy like a thin crust pizza but with way less carbs. This makes for a skinny appetizer or even meal when paired with a fresh salad!

Recipe: Skinny Florentine Flatbread

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 flatbread

Ingredients

½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

4 multigrain flatbreads

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 cups fresh baby spinach

½ cup thinly sliced red onions

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts in water, drained and chopped

1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced lengthwise

½ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

4-6 basil leaves

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and set out 2 ungreased baking sheets. Cook the chicken by heating a grill pan or skillet over medium heat. Pound the chicken out to an even thickness, and season both sides with salt and pepper, to taste. Coat the pan with nonstick cooking spray (or spray the chicken) and cook for 4-6 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat, let it rest for 10 minutes, then slice into thin strips. While the chicken is resting, place 2 flatbreads on each baking sheet and bake for 2-4 minutes, just to begin to crisp the flatbread. Remove from the oven and assemble each flatbread by brushing 1 teaspoon of oil, and sprinkling ¼ teaspoon of Italian seasoning over the surface. Evenly layer the ½ cup of spinach, ¼ of the onions, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes (cut-side up) over each flatbread. Sprinkle each flatbread with 2 tablespoons of each of the cheeses. Season the tops with a pinch of salt and pepper, if desired. Return the trays to the oven and bake until the tomatoes begin to soften and look like they could burst, and the cheese is melted, 4-6 minutes. When out of the oven, chop the basil and sprinkle evenly over each flatbread. Cut into 4 pieces and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 flatbread)

Calories: 331

Calories from fat: 127

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 55mg

Sodium: 792mg

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 11g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.