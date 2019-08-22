This Skinny Florentine Flatbread is crunchy like a thin crust pizza but with way less carbs. This makes for a skinny appetizer or even meal when paired with a fresh salad!
Recipe: Skinny Florentine Flatbread
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 12-15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 flatbread
Ingredients
- ½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 4 multigrain flatbreads
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onions
- 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts in water, drained and chopped
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced lengthwise
- ½ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 4-6 basil leaves
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and set out 2 ungreased baking sheets.
- Cook the chicken by heating a grill pan or skillet over medium heat. Pound the chicken out to an even thickness, and season both sides with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Coat the pan with nonstick cooking spray (or spray the chicken) and cook for 4-6 minutes on each side.
- Remove from the heat, let it rest for 10 minutes, then slice into thin strips.
- While the chicken is resting, place 2 flatbreads on each baking sheet and bake for 2-4 minutes, just to begin to crisp the flatbread.
- Remove from the oven and assemble each flatbread by brushing 1 teaspoon of oil, and sprinkling ¼ teaspoon of Italian seasoning over the surface.
- Evenly layer the ½ cup of spinach, ¼ of the onions, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes (cut-side up) over each flatbread.
- Sprinkle each flatbread with 2 tablespoons of each of the cheeses.
- Season the tops with a pinch of salt and pepper, if desired.
- Return the trays to the oven and bake until the tomatoes begin to soften and look like they could burst, and the cheese is melted, 4-6 minutes.
- When out of the oven, chop the basil and sprinkle evenly over each flatbread. Cut into 4 pieces and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 flatbread)
Calories: 331
Calories from fat: 127
Fat: 15g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 55mg
Sodium: 792mg
Carbohydrates: 23g
Fiber: 11g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 32g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.