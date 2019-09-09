Our Skinny Crustless Quiche is one of our favorite go-to breakfast-dinners (aka: brinner) when it is time to mix things up! It is just over-the-top delicious and even more fun when you serve it with at little low-carb toast and sugar-free jelly on the side! Looking for more low-carb dinners, check out these 7 High-Protein, Low-Carb Meals!

Recipe: Skinny Crustless Quiche

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1 cup lowfat cottage cheese

2 cups liquid egg whites

½ cup broccoli, cooked and chopped

½ cup extra lean ham, diced

½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Spray 9½-inch pie dish with nonstick cooking spray and pour ingredients in. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until center is set.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 slice):

Calories: 111

Fat: 3g

Sodium: 896mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugars: 1g

Protein: 15g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 2

3.1