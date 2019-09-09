Our Skinny Crustless Quiche is one of our favorite go-to breakfast-dinners (aka: brinner) when it is time to mix things up! It is just over-the-top delicious and even more fun when you serve it with at little low-carb toast and sugar-free jelly on the side! Looking for more low-carb dinners, check out these 7 High-Protein, Low-Carb Meals!
Recipe: Skinny Crustless Quiche
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 slice
Ingredients
- 1 cup lowfat cottage cheese
- 2 cups liquid egg whites
- ½ cup broccoli, cooked and chopped
- ½ cup extra lean ham, diced
- ½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF.
- Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
- Spray 9½-inch pie dish with nonstick cooking spray and pour ingredients in.
- Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until center is set.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 slice):
Calories: 111
Fat: 3g
Sodium: 896mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugars: 1g
Protein: 15g
WWP+: 2
SmartPoints: 2
3.1