This is a simple and fast way to make a classic sweet creamed corn recipe! Using a sugar substitute like stevia helps keep it sweet and tasty but still low-calorie. For only 109 calories and 4 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you’ll use this creamed corn recipe for the rest of your days.Recipe: Skinny Cream-Style Corn
5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ½ cup
Ingredients
- 14.5-ounce can cream style corn
- 12-ounce bag frozen yellow corn
- ⅓ cup skim milk
- 1 tablespoon Stevia (or your favorite sugar substitute)
- 1 tablespoon whole-wheat white flour
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the cream-style corn and the frozen corn and heat through for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. If the frozen corn is sticking, add a tablespoon of water.
- Stir the flour into the the milk, and add it to the skillet with the sweetener, salt and black pepper.
- Continue cooking for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently, until it begins to bubble in the skillet.
- Remove skillet from the heat for 2-3 minutes and allow to rest before serving. Allow the corn to continue to thicken.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup)
Calories: 109
Calories from fat: 9
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 61mg
Carbohydrates: 23g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.