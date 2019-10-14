Recipe: Skinny Cream-Style Corn

This is a simple and fast way to make a classic sweet creamed corn recipe! Using a sugar substitute like stevia helps keep it sweet and tasty but still low-calorie. For only 109 calories and 4 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you’ll use this creamed corn recipe for the rest of your days.

5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

14.5-ounce can cream style corn

12-ounce bag frozen yellow corn

⅓ cup skim milk

1 tablespoon Stevia (or your favorite sugar substitute)

1 tablespoon whole-wheat white flour

⅛ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the cream-style corn and the frozen corn and heat through for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. If the frozen corn is sticking, add a tablespoon of water. Stir the flour into the the milk, and add it to the skillet with the sweetener, salt and black pepper. Continue cooking for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently, until it begins to bubble in the skillet. Remove skillet from the heat for 2-3 minutes and allow to rest before serving. Allow the corn to continue to thicken.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 109

Calories from fat: 9

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 61mg

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.