Recipe: Skinny Corn Casserole

Our Skinny Corn Casserole recipe works great as a holiday side dish, or even as a summer treat when corn on the cob is fresh and abundant. At only 159 calories and 4 WWP+ per serving, you’ll love making this for your whole family, and the best part is that it tastes just like the corn pudding your grandma used to make!

Pro tips:

You can make this recipe in individual ramekins for portion control!

If you don’t have canned corn kernels, go ahead and use 2 cups of fresh corn kernels.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12th of the recipe

Ingredients

1 egg

1 egg white

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 box corn muffin mix

1 (15.75-ounce) can no-salt-added whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14.75-ounce) can no-salt-added cream style golden sweet corn

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF and spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg and egg white, and stir in the melted butter and the yogurt. Stir in the corn muffin mix and both types of corn. Pour into the prepared baking dish and bake until the center is set and the top is lightly golden brown, 35-40 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/12th of the recipe)

Calories: 159

Calories from fat: 55

Fat: 6 g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 23mg

Sodium: 194mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 4g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

3.1