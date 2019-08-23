Recipe: Skinny Cole Slaw

Who doesn’t love cole slaw? For this recipe, the lowfat buttermilk is such a simple, skinny and easy seasoning for this dressing. And the resulting flavor is just perfect! We love the way this looks and tastes accompanying our BBQ Slow Cooker Pulled Pork. The savory pork and crisp cole slaw come together to make a delish sandwich — the flavors are simply divine. You will also find our Skinny Cole Slaw as a topping on our Skinny Gourmet Hotdogs. Better yet? A one-cup serving is just 52 calories and 1 WWP+!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

¼ cup light mayonnaise

3 Tbsp lowfat buttermilk

2 Tbsp white vinegar

1 Tbsp stevia

14-oz bag classic coleslaw mix

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, buttermilk, vinegar and stevia until well combined. Add the bagged coleslaw mix and green onions to the dressing and toss to evenly coat; serve chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 52

Calories from fat: 22

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 123mg

Carbohydrates: 7g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 5g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 1

3.1