Lime and coconut go together like peanut butter and jelly! This sweet and zesty combo delivers a one-two punch of delicious! Instead of deep frying the shrimp, our recipe keeps the crunch while tossing these in the oven and baking instead. Try dunking these shrimps into a Thai Sweet Chili Sauce with a side of hot sticky brown rice, and you’ve got yourself a drool-worthy appetizer or meal that will have your family begging for this dish every week.

Recipe: Skinny Coconut Shrimp

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 5 shrimp

Ingredients

⅓ cup coconut flour

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon sugar

⅛ teaspoon salt

2 egg whites

1 lime, sliced in half

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled deveined (tails remaining) (about 30-32)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425º F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine the coconut flour, cayenne, sugar, and salt. Set aside half of the mixture in a separate bowl, because the mixture can become clumpy halfway through the breading process. In another small bowl, whisk together the egg whites and the juice from half of the lime. Set up a shallow dish with the coconut flakes. Dip each shrimp into the coconut flour mixture, then the egg mixture, and then the coconut flakes. Place each shrimp flat on the baking sheet. Bake until the coconut flakes are lightly golden, 10-15 minutes. Squeeze the juice of the remaining half of the lime over the shrimp and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (5 shrimp)

Calories: 210

Calories from fat: 91

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Cholesterol: 95mg

Sodium: 521mg

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 14g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.