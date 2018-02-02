Lime and coconut go together like peanut butter and jelly! This sweet and zesty combo delivers a one-two punch of delicious! Instead of deep frying the shrimp, our recipe keeps the crunch while tossing these in the oven and baking instead. Try dunking these shrimps into a Thai Sweet Chili Sauce with a side of hot sticky brown rice, and you’ve got yourself a drool-worthy appetizer or meal that will have your family begging for this dish every week.
Recipe: Skinny Coconut Shrimp
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 5 shrimp
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup coconut flour
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 2 egg whites
- 1 lime, sliced in half
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1 pound medium shrimp, shelled deveined (tails remaining) (about 30-32)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425º F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, combine the coconut flour, cayenne, sugar, and salt. Set aside half of the mixture in a separate bowl, because the mixture can become clumpy halfway through the breading process.
- In another small bowl, whisk together the egg whites and the juice from half of the lime.
- Set up a shallow dish with the coconut flakes.
- Dip each shrimp into the coconut flour mixture, then the egg mixture, and then the coconut flakes. Place each shrimp flat on the baking sheet.
- Bake until the coconut flakes are lightly golden, 10-15 minutes. Squeeze the juice of the remaining half of the lime over the shrimp and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (5 shrimp)
Calories: 210
Calories from fat: 91
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 9g
Cholesterol: 95mg
Sodium: 521mg
Carbohydrates: 13g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 14g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.