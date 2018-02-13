If you’re only going to try one dessert recipe from Popculture.com, let it be this one! It is an office favorite! The taste is compared the flavor to an Almond Joy Candy Bar. Um, hello, you’re welcome. Seriously, you must try this out!

You can mess around with the amount of chocolate and coconut based on the flavor you like, but one thing you shouldn’t change in this recipe is the pan size! I made two loaves with this recipe, and I used two 8×5 inch loaf pans. Using larger loaf pans could leave you with too little batter to make both loaves! Also, using either applesauce or Greek yogurt won’t change the delicious outcome of this dessert. Just be sure to use one or the other, don’t mix the two! I hope you love this one as much as I do!

Recipe: Skinny Coconut Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 16 servings, 8 from each loaf

Serving size: 1/8 slice of loaf

Ingredients

5 ripe bananas

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 cups flour

1½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

3½ Tbsp light butter

¾ cup light brown sugar

4 egg whites

½ cup mini chocolate chips

½ cup coconut flakes

1 tsp coconut extract

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Spray 2 loaf pans (8×4.5 inch or 8×5 inch) with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium size bowl, mash bananas with a fork. In a separate medium size bowl, add flour, salt and baking soda. Use a wire whisk to mix dry ingredients together. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, cream (beat ingredients together at a high speed) butter and brown sugar together. Add mashed bananas, egg whites, applesauce or yogurt and coconut extract (if using). Mix on low for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Next, add in dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix on low speed. (It’s very important not to over mix). Next, fold in mini chocolate chips and coconut flakes. Pour banana bread batter evenly into the loaf pans. Bake banana bread loaves in oven for 40-45 minutes until the edges are golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8 slice of loaf):

Calories: 186

Fat: 5g

Carbohydrates: 33

Sodium: 156mg

Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 19g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 8

3.1