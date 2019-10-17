This is a fun and tasty way to prepare chicken tenders that your kids are going to love! The mixture of Panko breadcrumbs and coconut give the chicken a sweet and crunchy flavor. Pair with a delicious side dish like our Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips and you have a healthy and easy meal perfect for the whole family! Added bonus? Coconut is highly nutritious and rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is classified as a “functional food” because it provides many health benefits beyond its nutritional content.

Recipe: Skinny Coconut Chicken with Sweet Thai Dipping Sauce

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes + 15 minutes marinade time

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3 tenders and 1 tablespoon dipping sauce

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders

⅔ cup lite coconut milk

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

½ cup shredded, unsweetened coconut flake

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F, lightly grease a cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray and set it on a baking sheet, then set aside. In a shallow baking dish, combine the chicken, coconut milk and lime zest. Cover and refrigerate for 15-20 minutes to marinate. In a separate shallow baking dish combine the Panko, coconut flakes, salt and pepper. When the chicken has marinated, allow the excess coconut milk to drip off back into the baking dish (then discard it), and coat each chicken tender with the Panko mixture. Set them on the prepared cooling rack/baking sheet. Spray the tops generously with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until golden and done.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 tenders and 1 tablespoon dipping sauce)

Calories: 346

Calories from fat: 118

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 8g

Cholesterol: 99mg

Sodium: 769mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 25g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 11

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.