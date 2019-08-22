If you’re worried about a salad not being substantial enough to make a meal, give this one a try! We’ve got chicken, eggs and bacon, along with a bunch of other goodies on this little plate of lettuce to fill you up! But, don’t worry, this isn’t a calorie-buster! We keep it skinny with tukrey bacon and low-calorie dressing. All together, this guy comes in at 352 calories! To save a little time the day of, boil the eggs and cook the chicken the night before. If you’re looking for a super tender shredded chicken recipe, try our Skinny Shredded Chicken.
Pro tip: To save time, feel free to use a rotisserie chicken or a seasoned grilled chicken breast. However, the nutrition is calculated only for poached chicken with no added fat.
Recipe: Skinny Cobb Salad
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2½ to 3 cups (¼ of recipe)
Ingredients
1 (12-ounce) bag baby spring mix (about 12 cups)
2½ cups cooked chicken breast, shredded or sliced (about 1 pound raw chicken)
2 hard-boiled eggs, diced
3 slices turkey bacon, cooked and chopped
1 small cucumber, sliced
1 cup diced fresh tomato
1 avocado, peeled and thinly sliced or diced
½ cup light ranch dressing
Instructions
If starting with raw chicken: Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold it, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.
When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉, 10-15 minutes.
Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside to use in the salad.
To assemble: Layer the spring mix and the rest of the ingredients in a large serving bowl, and drizzle the dressing on top. Another way to serve this salad would be to individually assemble 4 salad bowls, each getting ¼ of the salad (about 2½ to 3 cups of spring mix per person) and 2 tablespoons of dressing.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2½ to 3 cups (¼ of recipe))
Calories: 352
Calories from fat: 173
Fat: 19g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 170mg
Sodium: 787mg
Carbohydrates: 19g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 28g
SmartPoints: 10
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.