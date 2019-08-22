If you’re worried about a salad not being substantial enough to make a meal, give this one a try! We’ve got chicken, eggs and bacon, along with a bunch of other goodies on this little plate of lettuce to fill you up! But, don’t worry, this isn’t a calorie-buster! We keep it skinny with tukrey bacon and low-calorie dressing. All together, this guy comes in at 352 calories! To save a little time the day of, boil the eggs and cook the chicken the night before. If you’re looking for a super tender shredded chicken recipe, try our Skinny Shredded Chicken.

Pro tip: To save time, feel free to use a rotisserie chicken or a seasoned grilled chicken breast. However, the nutrition is calculated only for poached chicken with no added fat.

Recipe: Skinny Cobb Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2½ to 3 cups (¼ of recipe)

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bag baby spring mix (about 12 cups)

2½ cups cooked chicken breast, shredded or sliced (about 1 pound raw chicken)

2 hard-boiled eggs, diced

3 slices turkey bacon, cooked and chopped

1 small cucumber, sliced

1 cup diced fresh tomato

1 avocado, peeled and thinly sliced or diced

½ cup light ranch dressing

Instructions

If starting with raw chicken: Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold it, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉, 10-15 minutes. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside to use in the salad. To assemble: Layer the spring mix and the rest of the ingredients in a large serving bowl, and drizzle the dressing on top. Another way to serve this salad would be to individually assemble 4 salad bowls, each getting ¼ of the salad (about 2½ to 3 cups of spring mix per person) and 2 tablespoons of dressing.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2½ to 3 cups (¼ of recipe))

Calories: 352

Calories from fat: 173

Fat: 19g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 170mg

Sodium: 787mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 28g

SmartPoints: 10

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.