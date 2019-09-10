These pancakes are easy like Sunday morning — at a fraction of the calories of your usual recipe. It uses almond milk, Greek yogurt and applesauce as skinny swaps to help lower the calorie, fat and sugar count. Turn on the cartoons and heat up the griddle, because it’s pancake time!

Pro tip: Be careful not to over-mix the batter! Over-mixing creates too much gluten development, which in turn leads to tough and chewy pancakes.

Recipe: Skinny Cinnamon Toast Pancakes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 pancakes

Ingredients

1½ cups white whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons sugar (or your favorite sweetener)

2½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

4 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

3 teaspoons vanilla

¼ cup sugar-free maple syrup

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, almond milk, applesauce, yogurt, and vanilla, being careful not to over-mix, which could result in chewy pancakes. Having some lumps in the batter is okay. Heat a griddle or a large skillet over medium heat and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Working in batches, pour the batter using a ¼ cup measuring cup onto the surface and let them cook until the edges are dry and begin to bubble, about 2 minutes. Flip them and cook for an additional 1 minute. Serve 2 pancakes with 1 tablespoon of syrup.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (2 pancakes):

Calories: 211

Calories from fat: 14

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 976mg

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar 10g

Protein: 4g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 8

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.