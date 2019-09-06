Cincinnati is one of the most chili-happy cities on the map. The town boasts over 200 chili restaurants that serve up a version of this unique classic. What makes it unique? The chili has a more liquid consistency and the spices — worcestershire, cocoa and allspice. Cincinnatian’s enjoy their chili on top of a bed of fresh pasta and then topped with a combination of chopped onions, shredded cheddar cheese, refried beans or kidney beans, and salty oyster crackers. Looking for more chili recipes? Try our Slow Cooker Turkey Chili!

Recipe: Skinny Cincinnati Chili

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ¾ cup spaghetti + ⅔ cup chili

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground beef

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 onion, chopped

15 oz can diced tomatoes

15 oz can kidney beans, rinsed + drained

1½ Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp chili powder

½ Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp cinnamon

⅛ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cumin

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

4 cups cooked whole wheat spaghetti

6 Tbsp reduced-fat, shredded sharp cheddar cheese

6 Tbsp onion (for optional topping), diced

Instructions

Heat extra virgin olive oil in Dutch Oven over medium high heat. Add lean ground beef and cook, making sure to break the beef up with a spoon or spatula. Cook about 5-7 minutes, until meat is no longer pink. Add onion and garlic, cook and stir for 3-4 minutes, until onion has softened. Add tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, chili powder, unsweetened cocoa powder cinnamon, nutmeg, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to beef mixture. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, making sure to stir occasionally. Simmer for 1 hour. Serve over cooked whole wheat spaghetti and top with reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese and onions (optional).

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (¾ cup spaghetti + ⅔ cup chili):

Calories: 342

Calories from fat: 51

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 44mg

Sodium: 367mg

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar 9g

Protein: 28g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 9