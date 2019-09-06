Cincinnati is one of the most chili-happy cities on the map. The town boasts over 200 chili restaurants that serve up a version of this unique classic. What makes it unique? The chili has a more liquid consistency and the spices — worcestershire, cocoa and allspice. Cincinnatian’s enjoy their chili on top of a bed of fresh pasta and then topped with a combination of chopped onions, shredded cheddar cheese, refried beans or kidney beans, and salty oyster crackers. Looking for more chili recipes? Try our Slow Cooker Turkey Chili!
Recipe: Skinny Cincinnati Chili
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ¾ cup spaghetti + ⅔ cup chili
Ingredients
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 1 onion, chopped
- 15 oz can diced tomatoes
- 15 oz can kidney beans, rinsed + drained
- 1½ Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp chili powder
- ½ Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- 4 cups cooked whole wheat spaghetti
- 6 Tbsp reduced-fat, shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 6 Tbsp onion (for optional topping), diced
Instructions
- Heat extra virgin olive oil in Dutch Oven over medium high heat. Add lean ground beef and cook, making sure to break the beef up with a spoon or spatula.
- Cook about 5-7 minutes, until meat is no longer pink.
- Add onion and garlic, cook and stir for 3-4 minutes, until onion has softened.
- Add tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, chili powder, unsweetened cocoa powder
- cinnamon, nutmeg, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to beef mixture.
- Bring mixture to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, making sure to stir occasionally.
- Simmer for 1 hour.
- Serve over cooked whole wheat spaghetti and top with reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese and onions (optional).
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (¾ cup spaghetti + ⅔ cup chili):
Calories: 342
Calories from fat: 51
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 44mg
Sodium: 367mg
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar 9g
Protein: 28g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 9